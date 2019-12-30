CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Takes A Tumble On An Ice Rink While On Vacation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having the best family holiday. The couple took their two children, 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old son, Miles, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the holiday.

Teigen and Legend went to a local ice skating rink to test out their skills, John seemed to get the hang of it, however, Chrissy seemed to be a little shaky and fell flat on her face onto the ice.

Chrissy posted to Instagram about her “happy place” and gushed over spending time with her family, “Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

Where is your “happy place?” What is the one thing you wish you were an expert at?

See story here

