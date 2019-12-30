CLOSE
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

President Obama at Selma 50 March

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed after routine tests during a recent medial visit. He will undergo treatment for the cancer and says he is used to fighting for freedom and injustices and this fight will be no different.

John Lewis  in his 17th term as a member of Congress, and plans to begin his treatment in Washington as he continues to serve his congressional duties. He say’s because of advances in medical research be believes he has a fighting chance. Our prayers fo out to John Lewis and his family.

Support For Lewis has been pouring in on Twitter.

John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

