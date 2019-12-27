CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Tours Her Mansion In An Tweed Set That We Can Actually Afford

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Nobody had a Christmas quite like Cardi B. On Christmas Eve, the beauty posted a series of videos with her and Offset showing off their ‘dream home’. Cardi explained in one of the videos that they had a hard time agreeing on a home. However, they finally found one!

In a series of videos they show off various parts of the home and you can tell they can barely contain their excitement. While Cardi B showed off what easily looked like a multi-million dollar mansion, she managed to wear an outfit that her fans could actually afford to buy.

The tweed outfit featured a tweed blazer and tweed pum pum shorts. The look was decorated in pearls, upping the classy factor and demonstrating a huge trend from 2019. The Donné Par Dieu set was the perfect mix between sexy and classy.

‘SYMPHONY’ Tweed Long Sleeve | Pearl Detailed | Crop Jacket with Shorts Set

Source: ‘SYMPHONY’ Tweed Long Sleeve | Pearl Detailed | Crop Jacket with Short / Courtesy of DonneeParDieu.com

The Symphony Pearl Detailed Set ($167.00, donnepardieu.com) is currently sold out but you can be notified when it’s back in stock. Some thought it might be Chanel or another high end designer, as Cardi B is often spotted front row at various fashion weeks, wearing only the hippest and chicest of clothes. I love how she mixes high low fashion. Her pink Prada shoes cost enough to give the average girl pause. Coming in at $1225.00.

Showpo Tweed Coordinate Set

Source: Showpo Tweed Coordinate Set / Courtesy of Showpo.com

While the set is sold out, you can get a similar set ($33.00, showpo.com) in a blue tweed.

Zara Tweed Mini Skirt and Tweed Vest

Source: Zara Tweed Mini Skirt and Tweed Vest / Courtesy of Zara.com

If you want black and white tweed and prefer a skirt, Zara is selling a cute tweed mini skirt ($39.90, zara.com) and you can pair it with this long line tweed vest ($89.90, zara.com). Place a turtleneck underneath and some tights for a warm winter look, or pair with a bralette if you want a sexier, warmer weather vibe.

Tweed is always a great item to have in ones wardrobe. It instantly can give a professional look, but still can be sexy and give off a businesswoman vibe. It’s a great texture and print for winter as well.

Beauties, what do you think of Cardi B.’s tweed look? Were you surprised it was affordable? Sound off in the comment section!

Photos
