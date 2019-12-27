GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Tours Her Mansion In An Tweed Set That We Can Actually Afford

Nobody had a Christmas quite like Cardi B. On Christmas Eve, the beauty posted a series of videos with her and Offset showing off their ‘dream home’. Cardi explained in one of the videos that they had a hard time agreeing on a home. However, they finally found one!

In a series of videos they show off various parts of the home and you can tell they can barely contain their excitement. While Cardi B showed off what easily looked like a multi-million dollar mansion, she managed to wear an outfit that her fans could actually afford to buy.

The tweed outfit featured a tweed blazer and tweed pum pum shorts. The look was decorated in pearls, upping the classy factor and demonstrating a huge trend from 2019. The Donné Par Dieu set was the perfect mix between sexy and classy.

The Symphony Pearl Detailed Set ($167.00, donnepardieu.com) is currently sold out but you can be notified when it’s back in stock. Some thought it might be Chanel or another high end designer, as Cardi B is often spotted front row at various fashion weeks, wearing only the hippest and chicest of clothes. I love how she mixes high low fashion. Her pink Prada shoes cost enough to give the average girl pause. Coming in at $1225.00.

While the set is sold out, you can get a similar set ($33.00, showpo.com) in a blue tweed.

If you want black and white tweed and prefer a skirt, Zara is selling a cute tweed mini skirt ($39.90, zara.com) and you can pair it with this long line tweed vest ($89.90, zara.com). Place a turtleneck underneath and some tights for a warm winter look, or pair with a bralette if you want a sexier, warmer weather vibe.

Tweed is always a great item to have in ones wardrobe. It instantly can give a professional look, but still can be sexy and give off a businesswoman vibe. It’s a great texture and print for winter as well.

Beauties, what do you think of Cardi B.’s tweed look? Were you surprised it was affordable? Sound off in the comment section!

