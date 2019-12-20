Chance The Rapper To Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

While Chance The Rapper has cancelled his upcoming tour, fans can still catch a performance of his next year. Speaking at an event hosted by his Social Works non-profit organization, the Chicago based artist confirmed Thursday that he will headline the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The league revealed that a special guest will join Chance at United Center on February 16 as he plays cuts from his debut album The Big Day, as well as other hits.

Before tip-off, Common will take the floor with “a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city.”

