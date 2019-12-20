Jason Derulo Slams Bad Reviews Of “Cats”

You’d expect the star of a movie to defend the film against bad reviews. Jason Derulo is doing that with Cats. Reviews of the movie have been awful. Many people have written scathing reports about the on-screen adaptation of the musical.

Derulo was asked about the bad reviews. He told TMZ’s paparazzi camera, “Reviews don’t matter. At the end of the day, people are going to see it. Anytime you defy what an art form is, there’s going to be some push back.”

Cats is in theaters now. Did you read any of the bad reviews? Do you want to see it even though so many people say it’s bad?

