Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She Hasn’t Aged Since The 90s

The Critics Choice Association Presents Celebration Of Black Cinema - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Back when a short cut, brown lip liner and natural face were all you needed to be considered beautiful rose one of the most beloved brown bombshells of the 90s, Nia Long. And just in case y’all forgot, the fine (and nearly 50) actress posted a throwback photo that reminded us she hasn’t aged a day.

View this post on Instagram

90's ♥️

A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on

 

At 49-years-young Nia Long looks better than most of the heavily filtered, plastic surgery laden celebrities we see on social media today. In a 2014 interview with NewBeauty.com, Nia expressed “less is more.”

“I think natural is better. That’s not to say that I don’t like nice things when it comes to looking and feeling good but I do think that natural-based products work best for my skin. I was raised a vegetarian and have always eaten pretty healthy. When you feel good on the inside, you feel good on the outside too—I’m all about a full mind, body, soul and wellness connection. ”

She also denounced that she’s had any work done (not that she wouldn’t).

“I’m not against anything that makes you feel and look good but I do believe that you should only do what’s needed. I haven’t done Botox or fillers yet but for me, right now, I don’t feel that it is necessary.”

RELATED STORIES:

Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Timeless Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Tym Wallace Shares How To Recreate Nia Long’s Braided Pompadour Ponytail

Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She Hasn’t Aged Since The 90s  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

