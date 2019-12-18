CLOSE
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Announces Megan Thee Stallion And Meek Mill

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Source: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / Shorefire

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest announces Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill will join the EA SPORTS BOWL lineup on Thurs., Jan. 30 with previously announced artists DJ Khaled and Friends and DaBaby.

Armed with an MTV Video Music Award and BET Music Award, Megan Thee Stallion has made appearances on SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and other shows, and has garnered more than one billion music streams. GRAMMY-nominated artist Meek Mill boasts a Billboard No. 1 debut album and more.

Both will add to the high-energy hip-hop lineup of the three-night festival.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Announces Megan Thee Stallion And Meek Mill  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

