CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power

The fight has just begun.

President Trump Delivers His First State of The Union Address To Joint Session of Congress

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. This makes Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

Read More: NBC News 

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For…
 3 hours ago
12.18.19
Celebreting life.
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel…
 14 hours ago
12.18.19
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend
 14 hours ago
12.18.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This…
 16 hours ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 1 day ago
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck.…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close