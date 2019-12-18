CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

People usually don’t go on a Twitter tirade about their significant other. Chrissy Teigen just did on her husband John Legend. Legend invited his fellow coaches from The Voice over for a finale dinner. Teigen didn’t know that the finale for the singing competition was last night. She was steamed.

Teigen tweeted, “I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f–king mad because I didn’t make a f–king FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f–k does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs.”

She continued, “I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s–t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like ‘No, it’s fine they just wanna have dinner’ but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck. If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake (Shelton), Kelly (Clarkson) and Gwen (Stefani) came over to your house.”

Legend responded by trying to order a cake to help out. Teigen tweeted that she ordered five. Legend apologized for stressing out his wife.

When did you not tell your significant other about people coming over? Were they angry about it?

