Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And It’s The Most Black Dad Thing We’ve Ever Seen

26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards - Inside

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

When you have a very famous father, it can be hard not to get shown up. This is what happened to model and fashion designer Sofia Richie when she was trying to film a Vogue tutorial.

Sofia Richie made a video with Vogue to show off her “natural-not-natural” makeup look and advice on how to manage with sensitive skin. Before her Lionel Richie made his very “dad” appearance, Sofia Richie explained that maybe her dad should be doing a video as well.

She talks to the camera and says, “My dad probably gets his nails [done], hair [done] and facials more than me. I aspire to be like him. He’s obsessed with skincare. He’s the person who will come to me and say, ‘I love you, your skin looks dry. Maybe you need a facial?”

As she’s applying her makeup, all of a sudden you hear a loud bang and Richie comments, “Obviously, I’m at my parents house,” as Lionel Richie apologizes, “I am so sorry!” He then looks into her video before backing slowly out of the bathroom and laughing.

Sofia Richie cheekily says to him, “Hello, well you have to come in and say hello to me now.” The two then share a sweet kiss. We love to see it.

Sofia Richie then asks her dad about his own beauty routine, “Sleep and water, and I guess that’s all I need to do. Bye bye.” A short and sweet skincare routine – we’re here for it and at 70, sleep and water is doing Lionel Richie wonders!

Beauties, what do you think of this super cute Vogue Tutorial? Have you ever had a dad embarrass you while working? Share with us in the comment section.

Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And It’s The Most Black Dad Thing We’ve Ever Seen  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

