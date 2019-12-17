CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series

The anticipated show fills out its cast.

Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Doctor Sleep" - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

HBO Max has found a leading man for their upcoming series Americanah, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. Zackary Momoh will join Lupita Nyong’o in the lead roles, according to Shadow and Act.

A 10-episode limited series, Americanah will tell the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a beautiful, young, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Residing in a military-ruled country, they each leave for the west, with Ifemelu journeying to America, where, despite her academic achievements, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black. The quiet and thoughtful Obinze had plans to join her, however, with post-9/11 America closed to him, he decides to plunge into a dangerous undocumented life in London. Described as a “highly lauded tale that has become a leader in the cultural conversation,” Americanah will explore the human experience that crosses three continents to give an “empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity.”

Actress Danai Gurira, of Black Panther and Walking Dead fame, wrote the pilot script and she will act as a showrunner for the show. Momoh can be seen on Netflix’s limited series Seven Seconds with Regina King, and he can also be seen on the big screen in Doctor Sleep and Harriet.

 

Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebreting life.
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel…
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This…
 4 hours ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 16 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck.…
 19 hours ago
12.18.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And…
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close