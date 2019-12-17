CLOSE
UPDATE: Missing NYC 16-Year-Old Girl Found

UPDATE 12/17/19: 

16-year-old Karol Sanchez has been found.

Journalist Kemberly Richardson is reporting that the teenager was returned at a park near the location she was kidnapped from.

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Karol Sanchez, 16, was snatched off a Bronx street right in front of her mother Monday night. According to NBC4 police are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping, and an Amber Alert was issued at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sanchez and her mother were reportedly walking near Eagle Avenue and East 156th Street in the Bronx when four men in a tan sedan pulled up, police said. Two men then got out of the car, pulled Sanchez in and drove off.

According to reports her 36-year-old mother was pushed to the ground in the scuffle but she was not physically hurt. The suspects, described as men in their 20s, left her behind and she called 911. Dark surveillance footage shows the grab; two men leap out of vehicle and grab Sanchez off the street as rain appears to pour down. The car flees the scene with the girl.

The state Amber Alert page says, “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Sanchez is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, a white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the NYPD. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

UPDATE: Missing NYC 16-Year-Old Girl Found  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

