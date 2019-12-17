CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jasmine Master’s ‘And I Oop’ Is The Biggest Gif Of 2019

Jasmine Masters attends Meet the Queens of RuPauls Drag...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Jasmine Masters unexpectedly infiltrated our gif keyboards and became a part of our every day lives when a moment from a 2015 Youtube upload was turned into the most shareable reaction of the year. “And I oop” is the biggest gif of 2019 and it is well-deserved.

The gif was born when Masters, a former RuPaul Drag Race contestant, accidentally hit her balls while filming a Youtube video. She uploaded the video and naturally, it was turned into a gif. But not any gif, the most important one of the year. With 419 million views on Giphy, Masters won 2019 with her personality. 

Masters reacted to the news with an unboxing of her trophy.

Aside from becoming the gif of the year, Masters made New York Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America list in June.

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2019

Vogue Brazil Is Closing Out 2019 With Naomi Campbell As Their December Cover Model

 

 

Jasmine Master’s ‘And I Oop’ Is The Biggest Gif Of 2019  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebreting life.
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel…
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This…
 4 hours ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 16 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck.…
 19 hours ago
12.18.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And…
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close