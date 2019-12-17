Jasmine Master’s ‘And I Oop’ Is The Biggest Gif Of 2019

Jasmine Masters unexpectedly infiltrated our gif keyboards and became a part of our every day lives when a moment from a 2015 Youtube upload was turned into the most shareable reaction of the year. “And I oop” is the biggest gif of 2019 and it is well-deserved.

The gif was born when Masters, a former RuPaul Drag Race contestant, accidentally hit her balls while filming a Youtube video. She uploaded the video and naturally, it was turned into a gif. But not any gif, the most important one of the year. With 419 million views on Giphy, Masters won 2019 with her personality.

Masters reacted to the news with an unboxing of her trophy.

Aside from becoming the gif of the year, Masters made New York Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America list in June.

Congrats!

