Andre 3000 Opens Up About His Creative Struggles

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Andre 3000. In an interview for Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast, Andre says that he has been dealing with a creative brick wall.

He said, “I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker.. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming.”

Andre continued, “In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where I sit. I don’t even know what I am. Maybe I’m nothing. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. So I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now.”

How did you overcome a creative block in your life?

See story here