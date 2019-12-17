CLOSE
Entertainment News
Andre 3000 Opens Up About His Creative Struggles

Source: WENN / WENN

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Andre 3000. In an interview for Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast, Andre says that he has been dealing with a creative brick wall.

He said, “I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker.. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming.”

Andre continued, “In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where I sit. I don’t even know what I am. Maybe I’m nothing. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. So I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now.”

How did you overcome a creative block in your life?

