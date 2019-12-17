CLOSE
#WhoShotGhost Artwork Teases Final Episodes Of “Power”

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Spoiler alert. By now you should know that someone shot Ghost in the half-season finale of Power. The question going into the final shows of the series is Who did It?

Starz has released a set of artwork featuring prominent show characters with a gun in their hands. The pictures feature the phrase #WhoShotGhost. The Instagram post says, “They all had motives but only one pulled the trigger.” The final episodes of Power start on January 5th.

Who do you think pulled the trigger?

#WhoShotGhost Artwork Teases Final Episodes Of "Power"

