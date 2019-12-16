CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During The Miss Universe Competition

Celebrity Sightings In New York - December 12, 2019

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly became a beacon of beauty for natural hair Black girls who look like her, but it could’ve gone very different.

The South African pageant queen was advised, by friends and colleagues, to wear a wig during the Miss Universe competition. “It was so strange because even a lot of people I knew, people that were my friends, were like, ‘Sis, we love you, but we’re just saying, maybe you should put on a wig or buy a weave,’” she told Insider.

Zozibini took to social media after her win where she posted an inspiring message to young woman.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine,” she wrote.

Zozibini revealed she cut her hair off years ago and decided to go though the competition in her natural state.

“I was like, ‘No, you know what, I’m going to do it the way I am, because I’ve been with my natural hair for the past three years,”‘ she said. “I don’t see why I should change it just because I’m stepping into another platform.”

Zozibini’s bold statement continued to push the natural hair movement forward and put it on the forefront of the beauty lines. She took a chance on herself and it paid off big time.

RELATED STORIES:

Zozibini Tunzi’s Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss World Title

Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During The Miss Universe Competition  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Array
Andre 3000 Opens Up About His Creative Struggles
 7 hours ago
12.17.19
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'
#WhoShotGhost Artwork Teases Final Episodes Of “Power”
 7 hours ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
40 items
40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
North Carolina School Surveillance Camera Shows Deputy Slamming…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Barak Obama Attends World Travel And Tourism Council In Seville
Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Kids In The Spotlight Film Awards - Arrivals
Wow…. Happy Birthday To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close