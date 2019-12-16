CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie To Hit $1 Billion in 2019

Frozen 2 poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Frozen 2 has once again hit one billion in ticket sales making it the sixth Disney film and the eighth film, overall, to do so in 2019. The animated movie, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, grossed $366.5 in the U.S. and $666 internationally, totaling $1.032 billion.

Other billion-dollar releases in 2019 include Avengers: Endgame (the top-grossing film of all time, with $2.79 billion globally), The Lion King ($1.65 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.31 billion) Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Toy Story 4 (1.07 billion), Joker ($1.06 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion).

How many times have you seen Frozen 2? What has been your favorite movie of 2019?

See story here

‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie To Hit $1 Billion in 2019

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie…
 51 mins ago
12.16.19
Barak Obama Attends World Travel And Tourism Council In Seville
Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Kids In The Spotlight Film Awards - Arrivals
Wow…. Happy Birthday To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
20 items
On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty,…
 19 hours ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 23 hours ago
12.16.19
Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
36 items
Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style! #Diddy50…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close