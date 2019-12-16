‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie To Hit $1 Billion in 2019

Frozen 2 has once again hit one billion in ticket sales making it the sixth Disney film and the eighth film, overall, to do so in 2019. The animated movie, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, grossed $366.5 in the U.S. and $666 internationally, totaling $1.032 billion.

Other billion-dollar releases in 2019 include Avengers: Endgame (the top-grossing film of all time, with $2.79 billion globally), The Lion King ($1.65 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.31 billion) Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Toy Story 4 (1.07 billion), Joker ($1.06 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion).

How many times have you seen Frozen 2? What has been your favorite movie of 2019?

