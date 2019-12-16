CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than Men

Barak Obama Attends World Travel And Tourism Council In Seville

Source: Marcelo del Pozo / Getty

Former President Barack Obama says the world would be “indisputably better” if it were run by women. Obama, who spoke at a leadership conference in Singapore said that the majority of the world’s problems were caused by “old men stand in the way of progress.”

The former world leader is convinced that if women ran every nation for two years, the world would significantly improve across the board. “Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” said Obama.

Do you agree with Obama?

See story here

Former President Barack Obama Back On The Campaign Trail In Richmond [PHOTOS]
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM
38 photos
Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than Men

Videos
Latest
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Sets Record As Disney’s Sixth Movie…
 51 mins ago
12.16.19
Barak Obama Attends World Travel And Tourism Council In Seville
Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Kids In The Spotlight Film Awards - Arrivals
Wow…. Happy Birthday To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
20 items
On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty,…
 19 hours ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 23 hours ago
12.16.19
Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
36 items
Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style! #Diddy50…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close