Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than Men

Former President Barack Obama says the world would be “indisputably better” if it were run by women. Obama, who spoke at a leadership conference in Singapore said that the majority of the world’s problems were caused by “old men stand in the way of progress.”

The former world leader is convinced that if women ran every nation for two years, the world would significantly improve across the board. “Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” said Obama.

