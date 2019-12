While you were holiday shopping on Sunday, you might have missed an important musical date. Dr. Dre’s The Chronic was released 27 years ago – December 15th, 1992.

The classic album ushered in a new sound and introduced us to a young man named Snoop Dogg. Nuthin’ But A G Thang, Let Me Ride and Dre Day were a part of this iconic album.

How many times have you listened to The Chronic all the way through?

See story here