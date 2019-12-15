Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]

TJMS
| 12.15.19
Dismiss

A special celebrity chef helps the ladies hit the kitchen to sample some of the most delicious food of the season.

Check out the audio above!

Chatter features four incredible women of faith: Dr. DeeDee Freeman-The Leader, Real talk Kim- The Pastor, Jewel Tankard-The Moneymaker, and Monique Idlett Mosley-The Mogul. In each episode, this diverse group of ladies will come together ready to dish on family, relationships, faith and lifestyle in a way that’s never been seen before. Dr. DeeDee Freeman is a wife and mother with a doctorate in strategic leadership, Real Talk Kim is a pastor, best-selling author and human rights activist, Jewel Tankard is the wife of Gospel jazz sensation Ben Tankard and founder of the Millionairess Club, and Monique Idlett Mosley, the ex-wife of super producer Timbaland, is a successful tech investor and entrepreneur.

 

Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All About Power…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner, Eva Marcille & Gary Wit Da Tea
Oh, Oh, Oh – Tom Joyner Signs Off…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
Gabrielle Union Launches A Plus Size Collection With…
 2 days ago
12.13.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Meg Thee Thespian: Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
10 items
We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020
 3 days ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close