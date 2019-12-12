Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black Lead In NYC Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

11-year-old Charlotte Nebres is making history at an early age. She has been casted as the first black lead in the New York City Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker. She will play Marie, the young heroin of the original story created by George Balanchine in 1954.

When she was 6-years-old, Charlotte attended the the American Ballet Theater, where Misty Copeland had become the program’s first black principal. She told the New York Times, “When I saw someone who looked like me onstage, I thought, that’s amazing. She was representing me and all the people like me.”

Now, she attends the the School of American Ballet and giving other young black girls someone to look up to. Charlotte has quickly become the face of change and diversity for the school as well as the NYC ballet.

For more on this story, visit The New York Times.

