CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black Lead In NYC Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

US-DANCE-BALLET-AUDITION

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

11-year-old Charlotte Nebres is making history at an early age. She has been casted as the first black lead in the New York City Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker. She will play Marie, the young heroin of the original story created by George Balanchine in 1954.

When she was 6-years-old, Charlotte attended the the American Ballet Theater, where Misty Copeland had become the program’s first black principal. She told the New York Times, “When I saw someone who looked like me onstage, I thought, that’s amazing. She was representing me and all the people like me.”

Now, she attends the the School of American Ballet and giving other young black girls someone to look up to. Charlotte has quickly become the face of change and diversity for the school as well as the NYC ballet.

For more on this story, visit The New York Times.

See Also: 

First Black Woman Leads A Fortune 500 Company

First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns A Doctoral Degree In Nuclear Physics

Meet Yale’s First Black Student Body President, Kahlil Greene

Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black Lead In NYC Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner, Eva Marcille & Gary Wit Da Tea
Oh, Oh, Oh – Tom Joyner Signs Off…
 3 hours ago
12.13.19
Meg Thee Thespian: Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance…
 22 hours ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 23 hours ago
12.13.19
Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black…
 24 hours ago
12.13.19
10 items
We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020
 1 day ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
30 items
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Showed How They…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 And Matrix 4…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close