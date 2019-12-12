CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH

Happy Birthday, Queen

Celebrities Attend The Bronner Bros. International Hair Show In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Regina Hall has always had a certain allure and charm that made us fall in love with her on and off screen. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the actress kick it up a notch with lead roles in films such as Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, and most recent box office hit Little.

Besides seeing her in a starring role on the big screen, the best thing about Regina Hall films is the promo run. We learn so much about her life, her hilarious sense of humor, and she even drop a lil wisdom every now and then.

According to Hall’s BFF Sanaa Lathan, Regina is like her human diary and pours wisdom wherever she goes. In honor of the actresses love for storytelling, and our love for her stories, check out all the times Regina Hall made us laugh and scratch our heads at the same time.

Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner, Eva Marcille & Gary Wit Da Tea
Oh, Oh, Oh – Tom Joyner Signs Off…
 3 hours ago
12.13.19
Meg Thee Thespian: Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance…
 23 hours ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 23 hours ago
12.13.19
Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black…
 24 hours ago
12.13.19
10 items
We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020
 1 day ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
30 items
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Showed How They…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 And Matrix 4…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close