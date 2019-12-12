Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Showed How They Co-Parent In Super Cute Instagram Posts

Marc Anthony posted a photo of what co-parenting should look like on Tuesday (December 10) as he and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez escorted their 11-year-old daughter, Emme, into her school concert.

“Nothing but love between us. @jlo,” he captioned the photo. Lopez posted a happy family photo to her Instagram story. The two singers have been successful co-parents since their divorce in 2014.

