Mark your calendars for May 21, 2021, this is “Keanu Reeves Day.” The Matrix and John Wick star will release new installments of both blockbuster movies on the same day.

The Warner Bros. release of Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 will hit movie theaters, May 21, 2021, and so will we!

Are you blocking off your calendar for Keanu Reeves Day?

