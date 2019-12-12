CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed Due To Unpaid Rent?

The restaurant opened in July 2018

The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Ayesha Curry‘s CityCentre restaurant is closing after just a year and a half of operation.

International Smoke, which was known for its global spin on St. Louis ribs, cedar-smoked salmon and other foods located on the celebrity cook/cookbook author’s cookbook as well as foods from James Beard Award winner Michael Mina, released a statement about the closing:

“International Smoke Houston will be closing its doors, effective immediately. We are grateful to all of our staff and guests for all of their support in the time that we’ve been open. We look forward to welcoming our guests at one of our other International Smoke restaurant locations in San Francisco, Del Mar (just north of San Diego, CA), and Aventura (just north of Miami, FL), as well as the newest addition in Las Vegas, slated to open before the end of the year.”

A sign found on the restaurant’s door was discovered to be a notice of a failure to pay rent on the property. Some patrons had booked Christmas parties at the venue but now will have to look elsewhere.

CityCentre released a statement saying, “Regretfully, International Smoke has made the decision to close their Houston location, effective immediately, but the CityCentre environment is constantly evolving.”

The restaurant opened in July 2018, two months after Curry’s husband Steph and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Final. Rockets fans began trolling the restaurant, posting mean spirited reviews about it before it even opened.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Admits She Sends Steph “Hundreds” Of Sexy Photos To Keep Things Spicy

RELATED: Petty Wars: Rockets Fans Troll Ayesha Curry By Leaving 1-Star Reviews On Her Houston Restaurant

Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed Due To Unpaid Rent?  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Showed How They…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 And Matrix 4…
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
Array
Cassie Shares First Public Photo Of Daughter
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 7 hours ago
12.12.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! Here Are 15 Times…
 8 hours ago
12.12.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 18 hours ago
12.12.19
16 items
Happy Birthday Sis! Mo’Nique Is Fit & Fly…
 20 hours ago
12.12.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 23 hours ago
12.12.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 24 hours ago
12.12.19
18 items
Let’s Talk About Victoria Rowell Owning Her Gray…
 24 hours ago
12.12.19
Go Ahead And Splurge On Queen’s Dope Animal…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage
 1 day ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close