CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]

The sage of Surviving R. Kelly is not over as Lifetime has announced a second installment of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is hitting airwaves in January. Watch the trailer below.

The first half of the two-night, four-hour docuseries will air on January 3rd and the second half will air on January 4th. On January 2nd, Lifetime will air the original six-hour Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in its entirety.

Focused on the aftermath of Surviving R. Kelly, Part II looks at the immediate impact the docuseries had in regards to Kelly as well as the arrests and charges that have been lobbed at the disgraced singer, both in Chicago as well as in federal courts, his canceled recording contract and more.

The feature will have new interviews from individuals such as Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly Foxx, lawyer Michael Avenatti and women like Jerhonda Pace and Kitti Jones who were featured prominently in the original series.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Reactions

RELATED: Sparkle On ‘Surviving R. Kelly’: “I Was Estranged From My Family For 10 Years For Speaking Out” [AUDIO]

RELATED: #ConflictCards: Are You Watching Surviving R. Kelly?

Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Showed How They…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 And Matrix 4…
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
Array
Cassie Shares First Public Photo Of Daughter
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 7 hours ago
12.12.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! Here Are 15 Times…
 8 hours ago
12.12.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 18 hours ago
12.12.19
16 items
Happy Birthday Sis! Mo’Nique Is Fit & Fly…
 20 hours ago
12.12.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 23 hours ago
12.12.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 24 hours ago
12.12.19
18 items
Let’s Talk About Victoria Rowell Owning Her Gray…
 24 hours ago
12.12.19
Go Ahead And Splurge On Queen’s Dope Animal…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage
 1 day ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close