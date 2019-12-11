CLOSE
Matthew Knowles Alleges Abuse By Jagged Edge Members To Destiny’s Child

Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019

Source: @Mr.Flagg / Radio One Digital

Matthew Knowles has just made jaws drop with his latest allegation of things that went on while he managed Destiny’s Child. This time he claims that two members of Jagged Edge sexually harrassed Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

Knowles did the interview to promote his upcoming tell-all book and said that after the supposed incident went down he kicked the group off the tour bus. He wouldn’t comment on what he did when he found out about the alleged harassment.

For what it’s worth, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, nor Jagged Edge have commented on Matthew’s allegations. Do you think there is any truth in Matthew’s story?

See story here

 

