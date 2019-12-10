Actor, Singer, Business man and family man Ray J stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. He talked about the on going drama with his wife Princess Love and what’s the status of their relationship currently. Plus he cleared up all the information on inquiring Death Row Records and Suge Knight’s life rights. And you know he got into ALL off his businesses and where he’s putting his money. Watch the interview to get all the details.

Ray J Talks Princess Love, Death Row Records Rumors, & More was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: