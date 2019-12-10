Eric Bellinger Talks About Writing Hits, What songs He Wish He Kept, & New Song ‘Moist’

R&B singer and super star song writer Eric Bellinger stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his new song “Moist” with K Camp. The grammy winner also talked about his journey to the spotlight after writing our faves hits. Being from the West Coast he also talked about the impact that Nispsey Hussle had on LA and what the city was like after. Watch the video for the full interview.

