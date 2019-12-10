DMV Native And “Queen and Slim” Actress/Singer Melanie Halfkenny AKA @iam5ive [Exclusive Interview]

| 12.10.19
If you haven’t heard of the box office hit “Queen and Slim” the Lena Waithe film highlights a love story deep-rooted in police brutality. A Tinder date that goes completely swipe left and intensifies. Actress Melanie Halfkenny also is known to the DMV as 5ive. Halfkenny plays Naomi, who plays a very vital part in the film.

5ive stopped by the QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about her role in the movie and her new music dropping! She also plays a round of “Think Quick.”

Not now
Close