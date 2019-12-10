CLOSE
Alicia Keys Recaps All the Biggest Moments Of 2019 Using Her Piano

8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Alicia Keys took over the reins on The Late Late Show with James Corden which means she also took over Corden’s recap of the biggest moments of 2019, but of course she did it her way…with a piano.

Alicia covered all trending topics in 2019 including the Starbucks cup in the Game of Thrones to Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Click on the story link to check out the video of James Corden…I mean Alicia Keys’ Biggest Moments of 2019.

What do you think was the most memorable moment of 2019?

See story here

