CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!

Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

I can’t be the only one reminiscing on a time when the beautiful and polished Obama family led our country. I mean seriously, I miss them!

One thing for sure, the Obama’s are unforgettable and still are out here making moves and history.

One of the greatest first ladies of our time, Michelle Obama, could soon be adding another award to her mantel; a Grammy.

On Wednesday the nominations for the Grammy’s rolled out and the former first lady was nominated for the best spoken word album award for her work on the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming.”
She’s in competition with John Waters (“Mr. Know-It-All”), Eric Alexandrakis (“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor”), Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, and Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys (‘Beastie Boys Book”) for the award.
If she wins, this will be Michelle’s first Grammy but the 3rd in the Obama house! Her husband and former President Barack Obama has two Grammy’s in the same category, which he won in 2006 and 2008!
“Becoming” was released in November 2018 and has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide!
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Source: CNN

Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
Alicia Keys Recaps All the Biggest Moments Of…
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
Netflix's 'Master Of None' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
Netflix Could Lose Four Million U.S. Subscribers in…
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas Criticizes Drug Culture In Wake Of…
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
10 items
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Girl Who…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Yacht Life! Serena William’s Butt-Length Ombre Ponytail Is…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
7 items
Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close