CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About

 

Lizzo for ESSENCE

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes for ESSENCE

“Truth Hurts” rapper/singer Lizzo showed her ass at the Laker game over the weekend. Lizzo showed up to the game wearing a thong and a shirt, which was cut out over her butt, exposing her “full moon.”

During the game, Lizzo, who is known for twerking in a thong, broke it down for a cameraman who couldn’t help but show basketball fans her twerking for the jumbotron.

Other reports stated that Lizzo was kicked out of the game for exposing her assets, however, those reports are false. What is your favorite song to twerk too?

See story here

9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come In One Size Fits All
9 photos
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About

Videos
Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 58 mins ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 12 hours ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 19 hours ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close