CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

7 Classic Holiday TV Specials That Remind You It’s Christmas Time

We can count on them every year.

Comic Con - Birmingham

Source: Rui Vieira – PA Images / Getty

Besides the weather change, decorations everywhere and people seeming a little more cheerful, there’s only one other thing that let’s people know it’s really Christmas time — the classic holiday TV specials that only come on this time of year (especially the claymation ones).

 

Hit the flip to see some classic Christmas specials that always reminds you that the most wonderful time of year is here.

7 Classic Holiday TV Specials That Remind You It’s Christmas Time  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 55 mins ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 12 hours ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 19 hours ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close