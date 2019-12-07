Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge

Entertainment News
| 12.07.19
Dismiss

Comedian George Wallace has a long history with Radio One. Wallace formerly a jock on Majic in the late ’90s. Including with his time with Tom Joyner, Wallace is family to Urban One. The “New Mr. Vegas” talks about his history with Radio One, how Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes and CEO Alfred Liggins got him started and how social media is helping with his comedy.

Urban One Honors VIP Lounge

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

68 photos Launch gallery

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

Continue reading Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

[caption id="attachment_3874362" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ty McDermott / Radio One Digital[/caption] Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year's event, hosted by Urban One's founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood's elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper's philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award. You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe. The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption]

Wallace is one of the many stars that will appear at Urban One Honors. You can check out the show on Monday, January 20th, 2020 only on TV One.

Urban One Honors Air Date

Source: TV One / Radio One Digital

RELATED: Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

 

Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
Latest
8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
Alicia Keys Recaps All the Biggest Moments Of…
 2 hours ago
12.10.19
Netflix's 'Master Of None' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
Netflix Could Lose Four Million U.S. Subscribers in…
 3 hours ago
12.10.19
Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas Criticizes Drug Culture In Wake Of…
 3 hours ago
12.10.19
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The…
 18 hours ago
12.10.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…
 18 hours ago
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…
 19 hours ago
12.10.19
10 items
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Girl Who…
 20 hours ago
12.10.19
Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight…
 21 hours ago
12.10.19
Yacht Life! Serena William’s Butt-Length Ombre Ponytail Is…
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
7 items
Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 24 hours ago
12.10.19
Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned…
 24 hours ago
12.10.19
Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close