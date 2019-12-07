Teacher Fired for Telling 1st Graders Santa Isn’t Real

A substitute teacher in Brooklyn is out of a job after telling his first-grade students Santa Claus isn’t real.

The holiday-ruining incident occurred this week at Park Slope Elementary School during a discussion on “convincing people about things,” the principal of P.S. 321 says. Parents became aware of what happened as soon as their children, many of whom were crying, arrived home from school. “It’s three weeks before Christmas,” one mother says. “These kids are 6 years old.”

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said she’s “extremely upset” over the incident. Who was the first person to tell you Santa isn’t real?

See story here