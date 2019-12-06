Naughty & Nice! Jordyn Woods Stunts On The ‘Gram In These Sexy Dresses

Jordyn Woods has definitely earned the crown as the Comeback Queen!

No longer in the shadows of the Kardashians, Tristan Thompson and all and that other mess, the 22-year-old is out there shining on her own, signing lucrative business deals and she just wrapped shooting her first feature-length film for BET+.

Sis is WORKING!

Somewhere in all that, she still has time to be on the ‘Gram killing it. Case in point: This week alone, she’s been giving us naughty and nice vibes and we’re here for it.

On Wednesday, she almost broke the Internet when she dropped this little sexy gem. According to BET.com, this lace-up black halter House of CB dress is only $89!

“I know I make it hard for you to forget ,” she wrote.

The day before, she gave us a little nice in this crimson gown she wore to the National Film & TV Awards on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Wowsa!

You keep shining and stuntin’ baby girl!

