Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her To Love Her Body Post-Pregnancy

Nipsey Hussle was Lauren London’s biggest fan. Months after his untimely death, the actress is opening up about her healing process. Lauren sat down with GQ where she revealed she’s still processing that he is gone while trying to remain strong for her children.

Going into detail about how they met, Lauren revealed they met through a mutual friend. Nipsey asked her out and on their first date they drove around “the city.”

‘To my surprise he knew my aunt,” she explained. “So we pull up to my aunt’s house to eat. He had called her. Later that night we drove down PCH and talked for hours. I would consider that our first date. Before that, we had talked on the phone for like eight hours, but [this] was the first time we were face-to-face. We started kicking it every day for weeks, and then I realized that we never went to dinner and had, like, a proper first date. From there, it was just…easy. It felt so natural for us to be in each other’s lives.”

Lauren and Nipsey had a lot in common, including food. “We would go to Little Ethiopia a lot and eat at Merkato. He introduced me to Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. He loved Mexican food and anything really spicy—he would add extra jalapeños. I was always making him tacos. Always.”

Lauren described Nipsey as “spontaneous,” “gentle” and “fun.” He was also super supportive and when she was feeling insecure about the weight she gained after having their son Kross.

“We were in the bathroom putting on our clothes, and all of it was music-video, model-esque clothing. I’m like, “I can’t fit in anything, I’m overweight.” This was the first time I was taking pictures after the baby. And he’s like, “You’re beautiful, I’m gonna make this work. Don’t trip, Boog. Keep your energy up.”

“So he comes out and was like, “We gotta get her right.” So they set up another fitting for me, later that day. Me and him stayed in the area, went out to eat, and sat in the car and talked until the fitting. I’m all nervous like, “I hope these clothes fit.” He was so supportive—like making tea for me—and he sat through my whole fitting. Every time I would come out in new clothes, he would clap: “Look at how fly you look. You gonna kill it.”

Lauren wouldn’t open up about the last day of Nipsey’s life. “I still have to be strong for my children,” she said. “I have a three-year-old that’s still asking, ‘Where is Daddy?’ He doesn’t understand the concept of death.”

Read the full interview, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet

Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday: ‘Today We Honor You King’

Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet 1. LAUREN LONDON AT THE LOS ANGELES "ATL" PREMIERE, 2006 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. LAUREN LONDON AT THE "CADILLAC RECORDS" PREMIERE, 2008 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 4TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2011 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. LAUREN LONDON AT "TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S BIG HAPPY FAMILY" PREMIERE, 2011 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. LAUREN LONDON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2012 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 6TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 20113 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE "BAGGAGE CLAIM", 2013 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE OF "THE PERFECT MATCH", 2016 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE OF "CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP", 2017 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. LAUREN LONDON AT NIPSEY HUSTLE'S DEBUT ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. LAUREN LONDON AT VH1'S 3RD ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOMS", 2018 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. LAUREN LONDON AT WARNER MUSIC'S PRE GRAMMY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. LAUREN LONDON AT NIPSEY HUSSLE'S GRAMMY CELEBRATION, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. LAUREN LONDON AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3065990" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty[/caption] Lauren London has always had an urban, girl next door quality to her. Her bright eyes, big smile, and deep dimples make her beautiful, but her straight-shooter attitude shows there’s a little bit of hood engrained in her. Most of us learned about the actress via her role in ATL. Since her break out character as New New, Lauren continued to hit the big screen, showing her versatility. As she grew in her career, there became a demand to see her on the red carpet. Lauren’s style perfectly fit the urban girl next door persona. She kept her wardrobe simple, yet chic. Bodycon dresses, matching sets, high slit gowns, and pants suits were some of her go-to looks. Since the passing of Nipsey Hustle, Lauren’s red carpet appearances have decreased, and respectfully so. In time, she will step out to hit us with her clean, effortless slays. Until then, we are going to take a look at the evolution of Lauren London’s best looks.

Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her To Love Her Body Post-Pregnancy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com