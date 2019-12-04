CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A Pixie

2019 Hulu Upfront

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Not too many celebs can pull a switcheroo in the hair department and serve a look, but Zoë Kravitz does it with ease. While many of us may be used to seeing the star rock locs, every now and again she mixes it up. And in this case, like pretty much always, we are absolutely here for it.

The actress took to the ‘gram to deliver pixie perfection and we can say that it was a job well done. Styled by the one and only Nikki Nelms, it’s easy to see why this style is such a hit on social media. Known as the “Hair Macgyver” Nikki has touched manes of many celebs including Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and more, so of course, Zoë was in great hands.

View this post on Instagram

hair ✂️

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

 

Sporting a jet black hue, the fresh cut showed off her features and framed her face beautifully. She showed off her new ‘do flaunting a fresh face and pj’s for the ultimate laidback slay. While we’re not too sure if this look is here to stay, we sure hope that the star continues to serve looks with various styles.

While this is not the first time the actress has played with shorter tresses, we have to admit that we may prefer the chopped ‘do much more. Zoë always looks beautiful, but as they say, “there is something about a pretty woman that rocks short hair confidently and fiercely.”

What say you? We would love to hear your feedback on Zoë’s latest ‘do? Do you think she should go back to her super long locs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Gives Us Shoulder Action In Vera Wang

17 Times Zoe Kravitz’s Beauty Defied Earthly Expectations

MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A Pixie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
14 items
There Are Mixed Reactions To Kamala Harris Dropping…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
15 items
Lashana Lynch Is Serving Up Fierce Bada** Realness…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Mary J. Blige Preps New…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Black Women Like Moniece Slaughter With Mental Health…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
20 items
‘Model Of The Year’ Adut Akech Is The…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 million In…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
10 Throwback Baby Phat Images That Are Signs…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
These Photos Prove That Trina Is Still The…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Dascha Polanco! Here Are 15 Times…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close