CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family

March Held To March 2 Years Since Death Of Trayvon Martin

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

In 2012 George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of 17 years-old unarmed teen Trayvon Martin. Now, Zimmerman is suing prosecutor Benjamin Crump, the of Florida, and the Martin Family.

Larry Klayman Zimmerman’s attorney announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The claims for the 100 million dollars are for civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

George Zimmerman’s false evidence claims mesh with a book and film directed by Joel Gilbert titled The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America. Gilbert’s film claims to have Trayvon’s phone records that prove Rachel Jeantel wasn’t his girlfriend nor on the phone with him at the time he was murdered.

Related Articles:

#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time

George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary

 

George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
33 itemsRadio One Toy Drive 2019
In The Community! Drop Off Your Toys At…
 3 hours ago
12.05.19
Taraji (And Her Fro) Slay SELF Cover; Talks…
 13 hours ago
12.05.19
Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk…
 14 hours ago
12.05.19
11 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought…
 16 hours ago
12.05.19
‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For…
 16 hours ago
12.05.19
George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against…
 19 hours ago
12.05.19
21 items
20 Times Gabrielle Union’s Beautiful Versatile ‘Too Black’…
 19 hours ago
12.05.19
QUIZ: Which Jay-Z Album Are You?
 20 hours ago
12.05.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…
 20 hours ago
12.05.19
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 21 hours ago
12.05.19
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 23 hours ago
12.05.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…
 23 hours ago
12.05.19
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of…
 23 hours ago
12.05.19
Meet The Plus Size Model That Booked The…
 23 hours ago
12.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close