QUIZ: Which Jay-Z Album Are You?

Answer these Hov related questions and we'll tell you which Jay-Z album you are.

Can you believe that the greatest rapper of all time turns 50 years old today? Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has managed to go from Marcy Houses dope boy, to one of the biggest entertainers and Black businessmen in the world.

Throughout his nearly 30 year career, we’ve seen many different sides to HOV. On “Kill Jay-Z”, the intro track to his 4:44 album, he confronted his shadows and challenged his ego and pride in a way that we’ve never seen him do before. It could be that he’s now a father of three, or that the world found out about his infidelities in his marriage to Beyoncé, but something has definitely changed regarding the rap stars outlook on life.

It’s pretty hard to believe that our GOAT is a “half a century” years old. But with age and success comes lots of wisdom, power, influence and hella humor it you allow it. And who else do you know that can drop 13 studio albums, and they all be successful?

In honor of the Roc Nation/ Roc-A-Fella/Def-Jam/Hip Hop/Cultural legend, take the quiz to find out which Jay-Z album you are today.

