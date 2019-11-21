CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!

Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

I can’t be the only one reminiscing on a time when the beautiful and polished Obama family led our country. I mean seriously, I miss them!

One thing for sure, the Obama’s are unforgettable and still are out here making moves and history.

One of the greatest first ladies of our time, Michelle Obama, could soon be adding another award to her mantel; a Grammy.

On Wednesday the nominations for the Grammy’s rolled out and the former first lady was nominated for the best spoken word album award for her work on the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming.”
She’s in competition with John Waters (“Mr. Know-It-All”), Eric Alexandrakis (“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor”), Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, and Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys (‘Beastie Boys Book”) for the award.
If she wins, this will be Michelle’s first Grammy but the 3rd in the Obama house! Her husband and former President Barack Obama has two Grammy’s in the same category, which he won in 2006 and 2008!
“Becoming” was released in November 2018 and has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide!
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Source: CNN

Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Porsha Williams
“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After…
 17 hours ago
12.02.19
Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA…
 17 hours ago
12.02.19
11 items
RHOAS12: People Are Over Eva’s Ageist Remarks
 1 day ago
12.02.19
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 5 days ago
12.01.19
Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up…
 5 days ago
12.01.19
Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic…
 5 days ago
12.01.19
Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is…
 5 days ago
12.01.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 5 days ago
12.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close