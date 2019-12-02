CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After Splitting Up

Porsha Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

 

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is back on track to get married. She is re-engaged to Dennis McKinley after a publicized cheating scandal caused the couple to break up. They called things off in June but the couple got back together in August.

Williams broke the engagement news on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. She said, “We’re still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged.” McKinley cheated on Williams while she was pregnant with their baby.

When did you call everything off in the relationship and then eventually return to it? Did it last the second time around?

See story here

Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love Your New Body No Matter What Stage You Are In’
12 photos

 

"RHOA" Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After Splitting Up

Videos
Latest
Porsha Williams
“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
11 items
RHOAS12: People Are Over Eva’s Ageist Remarks
 14 hours ago
12.02.19
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close