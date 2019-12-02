“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After Splitting Up

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is back on track to get married. She is re-engaged to Dennis McKinley after a publicized cheating scandal caused the couple to break up. They called things off in June but the couple got back together in August.

Williams broke the engagement news on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. She said, “We’re still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged.” McKinley cheated on Williams while she was pregnant with their baby.

When did you call everything off in the relationship and then eventually return to it? Did it last the second time around?

