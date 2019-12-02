CLOSE
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA Probe

Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

With all of the rumors swirling as to why Gabrielle Union is no longer a judge on America’s Got Talent, the actual union is looking into it. SAG-AFTRA is investigating the situation.

Last Tuesday, it was reported that Union had reported a toxic workplace while on the show. This was not too long after it was announced that she would not return to AGT. Some of the situations included Jay Leno telling a culturally insensitive joke about Asians on the show and complaints that Union’s hairstyles were “too black.”

Many celebrities were quick to back Union and call for SAG-AFTRA to look into the allegations. NBC said they were working with Union to hear her concerns.

If they offered Union a chance to return to the show under better conditions, should she take the opportunity?

Report: AGT Told Gabrielle Union Changing Her Hairstyles So Much Was Too ‘Black’ For Their Audience
