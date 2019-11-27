CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech Store

It's serious.

Toys R Us Reportedly Sold For $5.7 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

They didn’t want Toys “R” Us to win. But Geoffrey the Giraffe has risen again with a new store opening just in time for Christmas.

According to CNN, after various closings of Toys “R” Us stores across America, the franchise is opening its first new store at a location in Paramus, New Jersey.

And this time, they’re not playing games.

Kids and parents can take a trip to the store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, and it’ll be complete with an in-store tree house, a reading space and a cinema. The immortal mascot Geoffrey presided over the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

 

This will be the first step with a brand that’s working to revamp itself for the new decade. The toy store’s new parent company, Tru Kids, has been working diligently to reimagine the toy seller’s look and feel. Instead of shelves filled with toys, brands will have the option to “design custom experiences and branded shops to help them create memorable experiences for parents and children,” according to Tru Kids.

This new experience means that less toys will be purchased on the spot and instead, the in-store technology will allow parents to buy from a large stock of toys online. When talking about the Jersey store, Richard Barry, president and CEO of Tru Kids, said, This store has about 1,500 items, but through the technology in the store, you can buy over 15,000 items today.” 

Merry Christmas to the kids!

Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech Store  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Porsha Williams
“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
11 items
RHOAS12: People Are Over Eva’s Ageist Remarks
 15 hours ago
12.02.19
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close