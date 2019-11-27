Have Some Manners For Thanksgiving

Before you fill your face with Thanksgiving food, you should exhibit some courtesy. Follow these etiquette rules from What’s Cooking America to help make the gathering even better.

Always pass the salt and pepper together. Before you even ask for it, taste the food before you add extra seasoning.

Dinner doesn’t start until the host unfolds their napkin and places it on their lap. In some homes, the host is usually trying to make sure guests are fine before they eat but it is proper to wait for them to sit down to start chowing down.

The Emily Post Institute says to cut your meal one piece at a time. Basically, you aren’t a child. You can handle cutting then eating one morsel at a time. Also, respect the home you are visiting. The host trusted you enough to invite you over, so show respect to their place.

Do you have any other rules to go by for Thanksgiving?

