Pardison Fontaine Gets Candid About Struggling, Being A Writer And Sips Lemonade!

Rapper, song writer, and self proclaimed sex symbol Pardison Fontaine stopped by the Lemonade stand to talk to his old friend Leah Henry. While he’s celebrating the release of his debut album “Under8ed”, he talked about a few tracks on the album and what they mean to him. No matter the fame that Pardi has gathered up, find out the one thing he still doesn’t have the heart to do. Watch until the very end Pardi gives an explanation to comments he made on Leah’s Instagram. Check out the clip to see all the things the Lemonade stand as gathered.

