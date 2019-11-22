CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

MyBeautifulDarkTwistedKanye: 11 Epic Animated Videos Of Our Time

Even before MBDTF, Yeezy was setting the creative tone with his visuals.

kanye west in 2008

Source: getty / Getty

On this day in 2010, Kanye West shook the culture with his fifth studio album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘.

Some say the classic body of work is actually Ye’s best project to date. Hell — many say it’s one of the best projects of all time!

 

Yeezy gave us soul, flows, and melancholy hymns on MBDTF that we hadn’t quite heard before up to that point. The album surely solidified Kanye as a genius. But real Yeezy fans know that he was setting the creative tone way before ‘Dark Fantasy’ dropped.

Remember back in November 2008 when he dropped the visuals to “Heartless,” the second single from his fourth album, 808s and Heartbreaks.

 

 

The animated video reminded people of how far ahead of his time Ye’ was when it came to creating content — but the gag is, animated videos have been all the rage amongst creatives ever since music videos became a thing.

Take a look a some of these classic (and recent) animated visuals when you hit the flip.

MyBeautifulDarkTwistedKanye: 11 Epic Animated Videos Of Our Time  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Drops “Love You Even More At…
 8 hours ago
11.23.19
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Chris Brown Reportedly A Father Again
 8 hours ago
11.23.19
DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays
 9 hours ago
11.23.19
Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Ashley Stewart Partners With The Kardashian Klan And…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Julián Castro Unfazed By The Consequences Of Being…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
9 items
9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
MyBeautifulDarkTwistedKanye: 11 Epic Animated Videos Of Our Time
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close