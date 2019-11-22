CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls & Ester Dean Team Up On ‘Melanin’

Melanin Cover Art

Source: Artwork by: Cristina Martinez / Cristina Martinez

Ciara followed in the musical footsteps of Beyonce and released an empowering anthem that encourages brown skin girls to love their melanin. Ciara teamed up with Lupita Nyong’o, Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls, Ester Dean and La La on Melanin, an upbeat and empowering pop tune with fun and funky vibes.

Ester Dean lends her vocals to the catchy hook, while La La and “Troublemaker”—the rap alter ego of Lupita Nyong’o makes her rapping debut alongside the City Girls.

This is ultimately an anthem of self-love, which is a journey I’ve been on since my Beauty Marks album. It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone. Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind,” Ciara says in an official press release.

We can’t wait to see all the #BlackGirlMagic in the video, which is soon to come. In the mean time you can catch Ciara hosting the American Music Awards on November 24 and performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28!

Listen to Melanin, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Unveils American Girl Holiday Storefront As She Continues To Balance Work With Mom Duty

Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why

Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls & Ester Dean Team Up On ‘Melanin’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Drops “Love You Even More At…
 8 hours ago
11.23.19
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Chris Brown Reportedly A Father Again
 8 hours ago
11.23.19
DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays
 9 hours ago
11.23.19
Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Ashley Stewart Partners With The Kardashian Klan And…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Julián Castro Unfazed By The Consequences Of Being…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
9 items
9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
MyBeautifulDarkTwistedKanye: 11 Epic Animated Videos Of Our Time
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 1 day ago
11.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close