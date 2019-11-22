CLOSE
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In This Pepsi Holiday Commercial

It’s beginning to look a lot like Cardi…we mean Christmas. The Bodak Yellow rapper is “gifting it forward” with Pepsi for their holiday campaign that gives customers the chance to win cash prizes or send to their family/ friends.

The commercial begins with a really cute “Cardi Carol,” before Cardi appears in the “present day” rocking a white fur while on the phone with her agent. She removes the lavish coat revealing an even more fabulous vibrant blue pant suit and bedazzled corset.

“If you don’t know their size, don’t get them a sweater. Get them the gift that always fits…cash!” she says in the two-minute spot.

How do you win? Pick up a 12-pack of Pepsi, scan the QR-code and see if you won a cash prize that you either keep or gift to a family member or friend.

“I was excited because it’s like Christmas themed and you know, who doesn’t get excited to do Christmas stuff,” Cardi told PEOPLE about the opportunity. “I was like, ‘Aw it’s going to be extravagant! I can’t wait!’”

And extravagant it is.

Check out the commercial, below:

